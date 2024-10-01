88.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Local singer lands back behind bars after testing positive for booze

By Staff Report
Stephanie Stone was booked last week at the Volusia County Jail.

A local singer has landed back behind bars after testing positive for alcohol in violation of her probation.

Stephanie Daniel Stone, 37, was booked last week at the Volusia County Jail after she was picked up on a Sumter County probation violation.

Stone is known for singing the National Anthem at Tampa Bay Rays baseball games and performing local gigs at venues such as the Orange Blossom Opry and City Fire.

Stone was placed on probation after she was arrested in January when she was caught behind the wheel of a BMW with a suspicious license plate. The South Carolina native was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug equipment.

Stephanie Stone sings The National Anthem at a Tampa Bay Rays game.

As part of her probation, Stone was barred from using illicit substances and alcohol. In July, she tested positive for alcohol use.

Stone told probation officials her 17-year-old daughter had been arrested.

“I was stressed out and upset and I consumed alcohol,” she said, according to a court document.

Photos