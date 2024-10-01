Orville Kenneth Jones

Orville Kenneth Jones, a resident of the Piedmont Village since 2003, passed away on September 18, 2024, at 95 years of age.

He was a native of Williamsburg, Kentucky, the son of the late James Franklin and Zora Higginbotham Jones. Orville was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, the former Marjorie Sysman.

He is survived by his brother Clifford Pleas Jones and sister Jeanette Ellison and his six children, Maryanne Jones Godbout, Josephine A. McDonald, Stephanie Aamodt, Kenneth M. Jones, Justin T. Jones, and Christopher B. Jones. Orville has fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Orville is a 1947 graduate of Williamsburg High School. He was inducted into the Williamsburg High School Hall of Fame in 2008.

Orville was in the United States Navy from 1947 to 1951 and served aboard the USS Manchester Light Cruiser-83 in the Korean War from 1950 to 51.

Orville earned a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering in 1956 at Tri-State University, Angola, IN.

His early career path took him from Chrysler Missile Division in Detroit, MI and Huntsville, AL, to Convair Astronautics, San Diego, CA, to Aeronautical Systems Division, Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH, and to Chrysler Space Division, New Orleans, LA.

Orville worked for Raytheon Company, Tewksbury, MA, for over 25 years as Principal Engineer in the design, development, and operations of the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System.

Orville enjoyed playing golf and was passionate about pickleball. Orville was a loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend. We especially note his dedication to and care of Marjorie, and his delight in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Wednesday, October 16, 2024, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1008 Bichara Blvd., Lady Lake, FL.

The Funeral Mass is Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, Fl. The Committal Ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.