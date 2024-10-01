85.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Outdated golf cart access at tunnels and bridge

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

The older tunnels in the older sections of The Villages need to have the planters and sidewalks removed to be wider like the tunnels in the newer sections giving more turning radius.
The old bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 is much too narrow and too many drivers hug the center line making it miserable for any oncoming traffic. Either put electric lights for one way traffic or make it a bicycle and pedestrian bridge only.
It would be so easy to make a golf cart crossing from Main Street across to the path into Paradise Park. There is already a traffic light there and only the curb would need to be removed there for golf carts to be quickly onto the path. Such easy fixes for a much safer access to crossing the street.

Shirley Dilley
Freedom Pointe/Spanish Springs

 

