Robert David Martin Jr.

Robert David Martin Jr., aged 61, passed away on September 27, 2024, in The Villages, FL. Born on June 20, 1963, Robert, affectionately known as Bob, led a fulfilling life marked by a distinguished career and a passion for the outdoors.

Bob graduated with an undergraduate degree from Clarkson and furthered his education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and the University of South Florida (USF), where he completed his graduate studies. He dedicated his career to engineering in the medical devices sector, working with prominent companies such as Namic, Conmed Linvatec, Kimberly Clark, and Clorox. His expertise in designing medical devices and managing significant projects greatly advanced the field until his retirement in 2018.

An avid outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed gardening, and engaging in adventures like camping and canoeing, which reflected his love for nature and his active spirit.

Bob is survived by his spouse, Elizabeth McGuire; children, Simone Martin, Elwin Martin, and Luc Martin; stepsons, Kyle Gempler and Otto Duerk III; mother, Dolores Martin; and sisters, Audrey Martin Khan, Diane Marie, and Denise LaMay. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert David Martin Sr.

Bob will be remembered for his professional integrity, his zest for life, and the quiet strength he exhibited in every endeavor. His legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.