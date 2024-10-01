85.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
What are gate attendants doing all day?

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I guess I don’t understand how a manned gate provides security. No one asks who you are, not all gates are manned day or night and there only purpose other than give directions is beyond me. All gates take a picture of your license plate. We pay for this service and as you all know our fees along with everything else keeps going up. We complain about paying for our fire department or a raise in our annual district fees.
When a way is put forward to cutback and save money someone starts complaining. This is why our federal government is $35 trillion-plus in debt. No one wants to give up anything.

Carole McCleery
Village of Springdale

 

