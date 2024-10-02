Followup inspection ordered after violations found at Miller’s Ale House

A followup inspection was ordered after violations were found at Miller’s Ale House at Lady Lake Commons.

An inspector visited the restaurant on Sept. 25 and found several hygiene related violations including a dishwashing machine without the proper sanitizing strength, which is considered a high-priority violation, according to an inspection report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector also found there wasn’t proper hot water at an employee hand washing station and no hot water in a three-compartment sink.

There was also a soiled cutting board in use that was no longer cleanable.

There were also problems at the bar at the restaurant, including a dirty liquor shelf and a reach-in beer cooler with an accumulation of residue.

The inspector ordered a followup inspection on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Upon the re-inspection, it was determined that all of the violations had been corrected.