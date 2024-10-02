Former President Trump exploiting a tragedy

To the Editor:

I normally don’t bother with anything the former president says, but while campaigning in Georgia he’s telling people that the Republican governor of Georgia couldn’t get the president to call him about hurricane relief. Which then the Republican governor had to take time at his press conference on TV to say that’s wrong and the president had called him and I asked him not to come for a couple of days and that we were doing OK and had what we needed. Another example that if the former president is moving his lips you know you need to fact check it.

Charles Osgood

Village of Buttonwood