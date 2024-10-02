85.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
type here...

Former President Trump exploiting a tragedy

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I normally don’t bother with anything the former president says, but while campaigning in Georgia he’s telling people that the Republican governor of Georgia couldn’t get the president to call him about hurricane relief. Which then the Republican governor had to take time at his press conference on TV to say that’s wrong and the president had called him and I asked him not to come for a couple of days and that we were doing OK and had what we needed. Another example that if the former president is moving his lips you know you need to fact check it.

Charles Osgood
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I can’t vote for Kamala Harris

A Village of De La Vista Democrat contends he cannot vote for Kamala Harris. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Softball player could be transgender

A Village of Lake Deaton resident urges understanding for a softball player who might be transgender. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Outdated golf cart access at tunnels and bridge

A Villager is calling for the modernization of tunnels in the older section of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What are gate attendants doing all day?

A Village of Springdale woman contends that Villagers are already spending a fortune on gate attendants and she wonders what they are doing other than offering directions.

Conservative Republicans for Harris

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the conservative Republicans who refuse to back Donald Trump and wonders why Villagers aren’t paying attention.

Photos