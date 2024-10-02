89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
type here...

Homeless man with counterfeit money arrested in theft at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Comments
David Robert Russell
David Robert Russell

A homeless man with counterfeit money was arrested in connection with a theft at Home Depot.

David Robert Russell, 32, entered the store around 10 a.m. Tuesday and stole four carabiner clips, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A loss prevention officer attempted to stop Russell, but he fled on a bicycle. An officer apprehended Russell at the Goodwill Superstore at Lady Lake Commons.

The officer found the Russell had 16 counterfeit bills, which were supposed to be $100, $50 and $10 bills. He also had a pair of brass knuckles.

Russell has a long criminal history dating back to 2016, with convictions for drug possession, theft, trespassing and battery. He also has been arrested four times in the past six months.

Russell was arrested on charges of theft, possession of forged money and carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I can’t vote for Kamala Harris

A Village of De La Vista Democrat contends he cannot vote for Kamala Harris. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Softball player could be transgender

A Village of Lake Deaton resident urges understanding for a softball player who might be transgender. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Former President Trump exploiting a tragedy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident accused former President Trump of trying to exploit the Hurricane Helene tragedy.

Outdated golf cart access at tunnels and bridge

A Villager is calling for the modernization of tunnels in the older section of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What are gate attendants doing all day?

A Village of Springdale woman contends that Villagers are already spending a fortune on gate attendants and she wonders what they are doing other than offering directions.

Photos