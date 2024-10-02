Homeless man with counterfeit money arrested in theft at Home Depot

A homeless man with counterfeit money was arrested in connection with a theft at Home Depot.

David Robert Russell, 32, entered the store around 10 a.m. Tuesday and stole four carabiner clips, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A loss prevention officer attempted to stop Russell, but he fled on a bicycle. An officer apprehended Russell at the Goodwill Superstore at Lady Lake Commons.

The officer found the Russell had 16 counterfeit bills, which were supposed to be $100, $50 and $10 bills. He also had a pair of brass knuckles.

Russell has a long criminal history dating back to 2016, with convictions for drug possession, theft, trespassing and battery. He also has been arrested four times in the past six months.

Russell was arrested on charges of theft, possession of forged money and carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.