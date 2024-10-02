89.2 F
Hummingbird adult pool will be closed for tile repair

By Staff Report
Comments

The Hummingbird Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool will be closed for pressure washing and tile repair on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Fenney Recreation Center at (352) 674-8460.

