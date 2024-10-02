I can’t vote for Kamala Harris

To the Editor:

After reading and hearing about the election, I need to say that as a lifelong union member and lifelong Democrat, I find it hard to vote for my party’s nomination process and the jamming down my throat, a nominee that has not run in any primary, hid Biden’s mental decline and fumbled through every friendly interview she has had. The Democrat party is not the party it once was. I can’t vote for her. They talk about democracy but don’t follow through for it. I believe this was the plan all along. That’s why they scheduled the early debate to show Biden as an incompetent fool. All the media and so-called true Americans called for his ouster. The policies of Biden and Harris over the past three and a half years have driven us down in everything they’ve used. The political pundits have jumped on it all. She has NO policies or plans, and the Bozo she has teamed up with and a heart beat from the White House scares me to death. She’s flip flopped on every issue. So I can’t believe anyone could cast their ballot for her or the swamp.

Jack Mellon

Village of De La Vista