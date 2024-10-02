89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Neighbor rescues woman from attack by husband in The Villages

By Staff Report
Tony Black

A neighbor rescued a woman from an attack by her husband at their home in The Villages.

The neighbor heard screaming at about 9:30 a.m. Friday from a home on Pebble Beach Lane in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The neighbor walked over to the home and noticed a door that was ajar. She tried to open the door, but it was pushed closed from inside. The neighbor forced open the door and saw 59-year-old Tony Black and heard his wife “hysterically screaming for help.” The wife told the neighbor that Black, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 245 pounds, had choked her, pulled her hair and prevented her from leaving the house. The wife indicated that she and Black, who have been married for a decade, had “a disagreement over finances.”

When the wife tried to leave, Black forcefully removed her Apple watch and threatened to smash her phone. He told her that if she called the police they “would both die.”

The neighbor took the woman back to her home and contacted law enforcement.

Black was arrested on charges of battery and false imprisonment. The North Carolina native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $12,500 bond.

