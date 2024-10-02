87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
type here...

Owner of dormant shopping center contends Wawa could revive activity

By Marv Balousek
Comments

A Wawa gas station and convenience store planned at State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood could help revive a struggling shopping center across the road.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended planned development status for the project at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission likely will consider the recommendation later this month.

Richard Withers, a Wildwood attorney representing Rotki LLC, owner of the shopping center on the west side of U.S. 301, presented a letter to Holt from the owner endorsing the project. Withers has an office at the center.

This shopping center at State Road 44 and U.S. 301 has suffered since a Winn Dixie closed
This shopping center at State Road 44 and U.S. 301 has suffered since a Winn Dixie closed.

The shopping center has struggled since the Winn-Dixie store closed a decade ago and has not been replaced.

The Winn-Dixie at the shopping center closed in 2014.

The 5,015-square-foot Wawa will be about 350 feet southeast of SR 44 and U.S. 301. It will have eight gas pumps and 54 parking spaces including three handicap spaces.

Wawa will staff the store with about 40 to 50 full- and part-time employees.

It store will be among three Wawa stores in Wildwood. A site at County Road 466A and Powell Road has been cleared for a store. Another Wawa is located at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

A privately owned company, Wawa operates more than 1,000 stores in six states and Washington, D.C. The company opened its first Florida store in 2012.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I can’t vote for Kamala Harris

A Village of De La Vista Democrat contends he cannot vote for Kamala Harris. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Softball player could be transgender

A Village of Lake Deaton resident urges understanding for a softball player who might be transgender. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Former President Trump exploiting a tragedy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident accused former President Trump of trying to exploit the Hurricane Helene tragedy.

Outdated golf cart access at tunnels and bridge

A Villager is calling for the modernization of tunnels in the older section of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What are gate attendants doing all day?

A Village of Springdale woman contends that Villagers are already spending a fortune on gate attendants and she wonders what they are doing other than offering directions.

Photos