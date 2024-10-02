Owner of dormant shopping center contends Wawa could revive activity

A Wawa gas station and convenience store planned at State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood could help revive a struggling shopping center across the road.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended planned development status for the project at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission likely will consider the recommendation later this month.

Richard Withers, a Wildwood attorney representing Rotki LLC, owner of the shopping center on the west side of U.S. 301, presented a letter to Holt from the owner endorsing the project. Withers has an office at the center.

The shopping center has struggled since the Winn-Dixie store closed a decade ago and has not been replaced.

The 5,015-square-foot Wawa will be about 350 feet southeast of SR 44 and U.S. 301. It will have eight gas pumps and 54 parking spaces including three handicap spaces.

Wawa will staff the store with about 40 to 50 full- and part-time employees.

It store will be among three Wawa stores in Wildwood. A site at County Road 466A and Powell Road has been cleared for a store. Another Wawa is located at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

A privately owned company, Wawa operates more than 1,000 stores in six states and Washington, D.C. The company opened its first Florida store in 2012.