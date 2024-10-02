85.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Pete Rose had a great sense of humor

By Barry Evans
Comments
Barry Evans
Barry Evans

Back in the early 70’s when I was still young, I was city manager in Huntington, W.V. and was asked to introduce Pete Rose at a fundraiser.

Just about everyone in the city was a Reds fan.  However, I was a Pirate fan. The city council used to threaten me that they would pass an ordinance requiring the city manager to be a Reds fan.

In any case I did my duty, and said I would introduce him. Pete, who died this week at age 83, was playing third base for the Reds that year, so when I stood up to introduce him, I told him that I was told the best third baseman in the National League was going to be the guest. Therefore I expected Richie Hebner (Pirates 3rd Baseman) to be there. He laughed louder than anybody. (Richie was good, but he was no Pete Rose.) Pete had a great sense of humor.  He was also strong as a bull. When he wrapped his arm around my shoulders, I could definitely feel it.

Barry Evans is embraced by the legednary Pete Rose
Barry Evans is embraced by the legendary Pete Rose.

 

It’s too bad he didn’t make the Baseball Hall of Fame, but I expect that someday he will! It was one of my remembered moments as a City Manager.

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com.

