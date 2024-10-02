Pete Rose had a great sense of humor

Back in the early 70’s when I was still young, I was city manager in Huntington, W.V. and was asked to introduce Pete Rose at a fundraiser.

Just about everyone in the city was a Reds fan. However, I was a Pirate fan. The city council used to threaten me that they would pass an ordinance requiring the city manager to be a Reds fan.

In any case I did my duty, and said I would introduce him. Pete, who died this week at age 83, was playing third base for the Reds that year, so when I stood up to introduce him, I told him that I was told the best third baseman in the National League was going to be the guest. Therefore I expected Richie Hebner (Pirates 3rd Baseman) to be there. He laughed louder than anybody. (Richie was good, but he was no Pete Rose.) Pete had a great sense of humor. He was also strong as a bull. When he wrapped his arm around my shoulders, I could definitely feel it.

It’s too bad he didn’t make the Baseball Hall of Fame, but I expect that someday he will! It was one of my remembered moments as a City Manager.

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com.