Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Softball player could be transgender

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

My comment is in response to Ms. Dexter’s comments from the Village of Richmond. Ms. Dexter did you ever think that this person whom you say dresses as a woman playing softball is transgender? She cannot help how she feels. She is living her truth. Please instead of criticizing please try to understand and be tolerant of those of us who may be different. Please try getting to know her as a human being who just wants to live, be accepted and play softball. I used to play myself. It is a great sport. Thank you.

Susan Bakke
Village of Lake Deaton

 

