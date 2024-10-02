Teen armed with steak knife threatens man during ‘heated’ conversation

A teen armed with a steak knife allegedly threatened a man during a “heated” conversation.

Artasia Register, 19, was having a conversation with the man at about 4 p.m. Tuesday when he became “heated” and she began to throw items at him while they were at her residence in the 100 block of Shiloh Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The man stepped outside, but was followed by Register who wanted to “fight” with him. She armed herself with a steak knife and wielded it in a “threatening manner.”

Register was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.