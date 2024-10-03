A salute to the dream of the music makers

Without Music, Life Would B-Flat

There wasn’t a more perfect team

To start this musical dream.

So 10 years ago, Bill, Sue and Jo

Developed a vision, which soon started to grow.

Word spread quickly to join in and sing,

And before you knew it they started to swing.

The Villages Pops Chorus became a happy place

With talented members coming to join, as if in a race.

Arms go up when rehearsals start

Which means it’s time to be quiet and sing from the heart.

“Great Job!” is what singers love to hear,

Instead of “Quiet!” when talking becomes clear.

Concert attendees love when the singers march in

With the help of the band, playing music to a swing.

Down the isles they are clapping their hands,

And smiling and waving at friends who are already in a trance.

The music’s been fun and romantic, touching hearts

Of those who listen, remembering their own life right from the start.

Bill’s narrations are history, yet so funny

Bringing laughter and joy and making hearts so sunny.

All singers who have been members during the past 10 years,

Have loved being a part of a group that sings without fears.

They feel it’s an honor to contribute to the team,

And thank Bill, Sue and Jo for their wonderful dream.

Dee Logé-Wacker is a resident of The Villages.