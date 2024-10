The golf courses at Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield have been sold for $4.8 million.

The sale, to a Pennsylvania company headquartered in Delaware, appears to include the Eagle Ridge Golf Club, which has served Summerfield and The Villages residents with “a premier golf experience” since 1999. The four courses at Spruce Creek provide 36 holes of golf.

Spruce Creek is a gated adult community of more than 3,000 homes located on 1,604 acres, a short distance from The Villages.