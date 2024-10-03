89.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 3, 2024
DUI suspect tells cop she was headed to Wawa for food

By Staff Report
Katherine Christine Martin
A drunk driving suspect told law enforcement she was heading to Wawa for food when she lost control of a pickup truck and crashed along a roadway.

Katherine Christine Martin, 23, Leesburg, is facing charges of driving under the influence and hit and run as the result of the crash which took place in the wee hours Sept. 26 at Marion County Road and Grays Airport Road.

Martin had been at the wheel of a F-250 Ford truck when she lost control and ran off the roadway, struck a garbage can and went into the treeline, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her boyfriend had been riding as a passenger, the report noted.

Martin left the scene of the crash, but was soon pulled over by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy.

She said she and her boyfriend had been at a local bar and were heading to Wawa for food.

Martin struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples, both registering .116 blood alcohol content. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

