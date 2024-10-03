Federal government too big and wasting too much money

To the Editor:

The federal government is too big. It is so big and unwieldily that it cannot actually tell us how big it is. It simply doesn’t know. The Brookings Institute estimates that the federal government employs about 11 million direct and contracted employees. The Congressional Budget Office seems to have a handle on how many direct payroll employees there are but they confess that they don’t know how many contracted and grant employees really work for the government. Brookings Institute’s estimate is that over 6 million of the total federal employee workforce is contracted or paid for with Federal grants. Over half of these contract-grant people are working for the Department of Defense. Most federal employees cannot be fired because politicians negotiated sweetheart civil service and public union contracts with them by literally giving them contract rewards and benefits, albeit with our taxpayers money, in exchange for their voting loyalty. There should be fewer employees, a smaller government, less spending, lower taxes, fewer taxes, and enforceable government employee fiscal accountability. A good start would be laws with monetary penalties that dock bureaucrats and politician’s paychecks under specific, egregious money wasting circumstances. Applying reasonable term limits to most politicians and some bureaucrats would help as well. After all is said and done, they are wasting our money, not theirs.

Robert Moore Sr.

Village of Rio Grande