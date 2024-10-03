89.9 F
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Oaks church to host concert to benefit hurricane victims

By Staff Report
Live Oaks Community Church will host a concert to benefit victims of Hurricane Helene.

The concert will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the church’s Woodridge campus at 12070 County Road 103 in Oxford, located behind the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Lisa Haley and the Zydekates
Lisa Haley and the Zydekats

The concert will feature music by Lisa Haley and the Zydekats with JazzX and Morgan’s Gospel Singspiration.

Those attending the concert are asked to bring donations to support hurricane relief efforts.

For more information, visit www.liveoakschurch.org/give

Photos