89.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 3, 2024
type here...

Persistent panhandler arrested after violent attack at Circle K

By Staff Report
Comments
Eric Linville Manning
Eric Linville Manning

A persistent panhandler was arrested after a violent attack at a local Circle K convenience store.

Eric Linville Manning, 40, has been begging customers for food and money for the past several weeks at the Circle K at U.S. Hwy. 441 and Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Manning, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, “has become increasingly hostile with staff and other customers when people refuse to buy him food of give him money.” He has been repeatedly told by clerks to leave the premises.

Manning, who has a criminal history, was ordered on Wednesday to leave the store. Manning refused to leave and shoved a male Circle K clerk. When the clerk tried to shove Manning in self-defense, a female clerk tried to break up the altercation. Manning became “hostile” toward the female clerk and punched her in the right eye. When Manning became aware that law enforcement had been summoned, he fled the premises.

A deputy spotted Manning and attempted to take him into custody. However, Manning resisted efforts to be handcuffed.

He is facing two counts of battery and one count of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $11,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villages Grown poised to cash in if voters approve Amendment 3

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages Grown is poised to cash in if Amendment 3 passes, legalizing marijuana.

Federal government too big and wasting too much money

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends our federal government has gotten too big and is wasting too much money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Developer doesn’t want tickets issued for Bad Parking

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident alleges the Developer doesn’t want to see tickets issued for Bad Parking.

I can’t vote for Kamala Harris

A Village of De La Vista Democrat contends he cannot vote for Kamala Harris. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Softball player could be transgender

A Village of Lake Deaton resident urges understanding for a softball player who might be transgender. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos