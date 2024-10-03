Persistent panhandler arrested after violent attack at Circle K

A persistent panhandler was arrested after a violent attack at a local Circle K convenience store.

Eric Linville Manning, 40, has been begging customers for food and money for the past several weeks at the Circle K at U.S. Hwy. 441 and Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Manning, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, “has become increasingly hostile with staff and other customers when people refuse to buy him food of give him money.” He has been repeatedly told by clerks to leave the premises.

Manning, who has a criminal history, was ordered on Wednesday to leave the store. Manning refused to leave and shoved a male Circle K clerk. When the clerk tried to shove Manning in self-defense, a female clerk tried to break up the altercation. Manning became “hostile” toward the female clerk and punched her in the right eye. When Manning became aware that law enforcement had been summoned, he fled the premises.

A deputy spotted Manning and attempted to take him into custody. However, Manning resisted efforts to be handcuffed.

He is facing two counts of battery and one count of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $11,000 bond.