The Developer doesn’t want tickets issued for Bad Parking

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Why do you waste your time and space printing “Bad Parking” photos? Nothing will or can be done to those “special parkers” as the “Developers” will never give the police permission to be police on their property. Maybe they think if “possible” homebuyers start getting real tickets for their violations they might not want to live here. I can do without them living and parking here, but apparently they can’t. So ignore them and go on with your life.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.
Village of Duval

 

