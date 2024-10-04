How can anyone support a disrespectful liar like Trump?

To the Editor:

From the time of the ancient Greeks until today, there are certain values that leaders are expected to have and lead by. One is honesty, another is respect. Donald Trump has neither of these along with other leadership values he should have to be leader of the world’s leading nation.

Let’s start with honesty. In his four years as president, he lied over 31,000 times, according to fact checkers. That’s almost 8,000 times a year, to break it down even farther 21 times A DAY. Think about that if a CEO, your boss, a fellow worker, a family member did that what would happen? To the CEO, a good chance his business would fail and he would be fired. Your boss, either workers would quit, grievances filed and no one would want to work for him. A family member or friend, you would disown them. So can someone explain to me me how people accept every lie Trump utters. Is it if the lie is repeated often enough they accept it.

The lying hasn’t stopped. Over 500 times he has claimed the election of 2020 was rigged. Sixty + court cases say otherwise. He has made lies about immigrants, foreign leaders, Federal and state officials and the current president, VP and Democratic VP candidate. There are plenty of other lies, he has used in court cases, interviews and speeches but you get the idea. So someone explain to me why he deserves to be president? He lost the popular vote in 2016, gaining the presidency by the electoral vote. He lost both those votes in 2020. Yet people continue to unbelievably support him.

Let’s look at respect. He has absolutely no respect for anyone, except when he looks in the mirror. He has called veterans, suckers and loser, the 26 people he claims will back him up that he never said that have never been identified. He said John McCain who spent 6 years in a POW camp, was not a hero because he was captured. He has derogatory names for media networks and reporters and foreign leaders he doesn’t like. But to me, the worst is over the last few day calling VP Kamala Harris “mentally retarded” and VP candidate Gov. Tim Walz “a moron.”

Why veterans, Republicans, Villagers and MAGA members believe he should be elected is beyond me. I’m sure the family members of the million+ Americans who died from covid may agree with me. Please consider these FACTS before casting your vote.

Ray Dube

Haciendas at Mission Hills