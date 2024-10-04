Mary Ellen Keeney

Mel left us to go home to Jesus and heaven, early on Friday, September 20th, 2024. Mel fought a couragous fight against the incurable disease of Alzheimers and for years bravely faced it’s many terrible stages and pains.

Mel was born in Rural Valley, PA on June 23, 1951. Her parents were William and Mary Linko. Her siblings included, William Junior, Roseanne and Jeffrey Linko.

Mel was married short of fifty years to Richard A. Keeney and their lives together were very loving and happy ones. Mel and Richard’s children include Ellie(Jay) Miller and Sean(Caroline) Keeney, and four grandchildren, Cole, Brady, Olivia, and Conor.

Mel was a sweetheart in many ways, and everyone always remarked about her beautiful smile and loving laughter. Mel will be missed greatly by her husband and family, but thankfully will be painless, most beautiful, and happy in heaven.

Thanks to everyone who helped support us in every way and in every step of Mels Journey and especially to those who gave care and comfort to her constantly.

A service will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church of Lady Lake at 10:00 a.m. on October 21, 2024. A lunch will follow from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the family will then proceed to Florida National Cemetery for an inurnment at 1:30 p.m.