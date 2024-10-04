Patricia Ludovicy

Patricia Ludovicy of The Villages, Florida, passed away on September 26, 2024, in Victoria, Texas. She was born on January 19, 1937, in White Plains, New York, to the late Charles and Palma (DiBinardo) Dinardo of Port Chester, New York.

Trish was known for her vibrant spirit and love of life. She enjoyed playing cards, bocce, and golf, and cherished her driveway gatherings with neighbors. Playing dominoes and hosting festive get-togethers, especially during the holidays, brought her immense joy and connection with family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved companion, Don Dati, four children: Richard Michael Ludovicy, Kimberly Brennan (David), Christine Wolf (Joe), and Bruce Ludovicy (Amy), and eight grandchildren: Jessica, Michael, Wyatt, Nicholas, Anthony, Isabella, Hunter, and Kayla. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

Trish was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anthony Ludovicy; her parents, Charles and Palma Dinardo; and her siblings, Charles, Robert, and Carol Maul.

A private interment ceremony will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband.

Trish’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.