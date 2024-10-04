Stonecrester back behind bars as result of arrest in The Villages

A Stonecrester has landed back behind bars due to an arrest in August on the Historic Side of The Villages.

John Stepanik, 56, who lives in the gated 55+ community in Summerfield, was booked without bond Wednesday at the Lake County Jail.

A judge had ordered his bond be revoked in connection with a drug arrest in July after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. He was found to in possession of cocaine and Alprazolam.

The Pennsylvania native was free on bond in that case when he was back on the Historic Side in August and was involved in a disturbance. He had been freed on bond again, but once a judge became aware of Stepanik’s second arrest, the judge ordered that Stepanik’s bond from the original case be revoked.

It is still considered a violation of his original bond, even though the prosecutor’s office has announced it will not prosecute the August arrest due to “insufficient evidence.”