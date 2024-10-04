90.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 4, 2024
Suspect who admitted injecting fentanyl transported by ambulance to hospital

By Staff Report
Jonathan Wesley Large,
A suspect who admitted he had injected fentanyl was transported to a local hospital.

Jonathan Wesley Large, 31, of Fruitland Park, was driving a white Toyota when he was pulled over at about 11 a.m. Monday when an officer discovered the Toyota’s license plate had been assigned to another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Large had a suspended Alabama driver’s license. The officer learned that Large has been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

A search of the vehicle turned up fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Large admitted he “uses fentanyl intravenously” and had done so that morning, the report said.

Large became “extremely emotional” and requested medical attention. Lake County EMS was summoned to the scene and Large was transported by ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

Upon his release, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,500 bond.

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont woman worries that we have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins.

Vlllages-News.com owes Jersey Girl an apology!

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes Villages-News.com owes the “Jersey Girl” an apology for publishing a Bad Parking photo from the Parking Patrol.

How can anyone support a disrespectful liar like Trump?

A Haciendas at Mission Hills resident cannot understand how veterans, Republicans, Villagers and MAGA members can support a documented liar like Donald Trump.

Villages Grown poised to cash in if voters approve Amendment 3

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages Grown is poised to cash in if Amendment 3 passes, legalizing marijuana.

Federal government too big and wasting too much money

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends our federal government has gotten too big and is wasting too much money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

