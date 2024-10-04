Suspect who admitted injecting fentanyl transported by ambulance to hospital

A suspect who admitted he had injected fentanyl was transported to a local hospital.

Jonathan Wesley Large, 31, of Fruitland Park, was driving a white Toyota when he was pulled over at about 11 a.m. Monday when an officer discovered the Toyota’s license plate had been assigned to another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Large had a suspended Alabama driver’s license. The officer learned that Large has been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

A search of the vehicle turned up fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Large admitted he “uses fentanyl intravenously” and had done so that morning, the report said.

Large became “extremely emotional” and requested medical attention. Lake County EMS was summoned to the scene and Large was transported by ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

Upon his release, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,500 bond.