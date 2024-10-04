Vandalism damage at golf cart bridge estimated at $6,000

The damage inflicted by vandals at the golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages is estimated to cost about $6,000 to repair.

The damage was done earlier this week at the bridge which connects the Historic Side of The Villages to Spanish Springs.

A re-painting job has already begun.

A report from the Lady Lake Police Department, estimated that the repair and repainting will cost about $6,000.

Doyle Graf Jr. of The Villages District Property Management met with Lady Lake police at the scene and provided the estimate.