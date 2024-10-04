82.9 F
Friday, October 4, 2024
Vandalism damage at golf cart bridge estimated at $6,000

By Staff Report
The damage inflicted by vandals at the golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages is estimated to cost about $6,000 to repair.

The damage was done earlier this week at the bridge which connects the Historic Side of The Villages to Spanish Springs.

The wall of the bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27:441 at Spanish Springs has been damaged by vandals.
The graffiti on the golf cart bridge has been mostly erased after an act of vandalistm earlier this week
A re-painting job has already begun.

A report from the Lady Lake Police Department, estimated that the repair and repainting will cost about $6,000.

Doyle Graf Jr. of The Villages District Property Management met with Lady Lake police at the scene and provided the estimate.

