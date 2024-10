To the Editor:

Why are you allowing photos of Bad Parking in The Villages? The one I am concerned with is Jersey Girl at a postal station. She had done nothing wrong, yet you shamed her. She parked at a postal station, and was within the lines. She was not harming anyone. I do not know Jersey Girl, but if I did, I would go and apologize to her for you. Please stop with the shaming.

Diana Ives

Village of Sunset Pointe