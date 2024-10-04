87.1 F
The Villages
Friday, October 4, 2024
We have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I have issues with folks that seem to presume what other are doing/saying and why? To accuse President Trump or anyone for that matter of something is a big deal. I don’t care who is affiliated with whom. Just be nice, because this world is falling apart at the seams, would be a much better place. Back in my day, we did not speak of our personal political beliefs or money. We’ve unconsciously grown self-entitled Karens and Kevins. Unhappy with life, move on, Democrat or Republican. Just be happy!

Peggy Petit
Village of Piedmont

 

Photos