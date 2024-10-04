82.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 4, 2024
type here...

Webster hails suspension of port strike that spurred panic buying in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

Congressman Daniel Webster said he is pleased to see a suspension in the port strike which spurred panic buying in The Villages.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) have reached a tentative agreement, suspending the strike at East and Gulf Coast ports through the end of this year.

Shelves of toilet paper were starting to thin out Wednesday afternoon at Publix at Colony Plaza
Shelves of toilet paper were starting to thin out Wednesday afternoon at Publix at Colony Plaza.

News of the strike earlier this week prompted Villagers to clear store shelves of toilet paper, fearing another COVID-like disruption in the supply chain.

“I am pleased that the ILA and USMX have reached an agreement to keep East and Gulf ports opened through the end of this year. I hope this short-term agreement will lead to a long contract that is fair to U.S. workers and consumers,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in The U.S. House of Representatives.

In September, Webster and more than 60 of his colleagues pressured the Biden-Harris Administration to do everything in its power to prevent a work stoppage at East and Gulf Coast ports. After the Biden-Harris Administration failed to prevent a work stoppage, Webster and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves urged the White House to use its authority to bring an end to the port strike.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont woman worries that we have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins.

Vlllages-News.com owes Jersey Girl an apology!

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes Villages-News.com owes the “Jersey Girl” an apology for publishing a Bad Parking photo from the Parking Patrol.

How can anyone support a disrespectful liar like Trump?

A Haciendas at Mission Hills resident cannot understand how veterans, Republicans, Villagers and MAGA members can support a documented liar like Donald Trump.

Villages Grown poised to cash in if voters approve Amendment 3

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages Grown is poised to cash in if Amendment 3 passes, legalizing marijuana.

Federal government too big and wasting too much money

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends our federal government has gotten too big and is wasting too much money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos