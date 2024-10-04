Webster hails suspension of port strike that spurred panic buying in The Villages

Congressman Daniel Webster said he is pleased to see a suspension in the port strike which spurred panic buying in The Villages.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) have reached a tentative agreement, suspending the strike at East and Gulf Coast ports through the end of this year.

News of the strike earlier this week prompted Villagers to clear store shelves of toilet paper, fearing another COVID-like disruption in the supply chain.

“I am pleased that the ILA and USMX have reached an agreement to keep East and Gulf ports opened through the end of this year. I hope this short-term agreement will lead to a long contract that is fair to U.S. workers and consumers,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in The U.S. House of Representatives.

In September, Webster and more than 60 of his colleagues pressured the Biden-Harris Administration to do everything in its power to prevent a work stoppage at East and Gulf Coast ports. After the Biden-Harris Administration failed to prevent a work stoppage, Webster and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves urged the White House to use its authority to bring an end to the port strike.