Woman accused of breaking window at home of on-again-off again boyfriend

A woman has been accused of breaking a window at the home of her on-again-off again boyfriend.

Amber Lynn Castellana, 34, was arrested Wednesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies at the home of her boyfriend in Belleview on a charge of criminal mischief.

Castellana was at the man’s home when she became “angry at him because he didn’t have any money and the electricity wasn’t working,” according to the arrest report. She began throwing things and broke a window.

In addition, a new iPhone had arrived at the man’s home and the package was still on the front porch. Castellana opened the package and threw the iPhone into the yard. It had not been recovered at the time the deputy filed the report.

The boyfriend said Castellana has a history of “losing control.”

Castellana has a long history of criminal activity, including a 2018 arrest for stealing her ex-boyfriend’s truck. She was arrested earlier this year at a local Wawa.