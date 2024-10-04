87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 4, 2024
type here...

Woman accused of breaking window at home of on-again-off again boyfriend

By Staff Report
Comments
FullsizeMugshotHandler
Amber Lynn Castellana

A woman has been accused of breaking a window at the home of her on-again-off again boyfriend.

Amber Lynn Castellana, 34, was arrested Wednesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies at the home of her boyfriend in Belleview on a charge of criminal mischief.

Castellana was at the man’s home when she became “angry at him because he didn’t have any money and the electricity wasn’t working,” according to the arrest report. She began throwing things and broke a window.

In addition, a new iPhone had arrived at the man’s home and the package was still on the front porch. Castellana opened the package and threw the iPhone into the yard. It had not been recovered at the time the deputy filed the report.

The boyfriend said Castellana has a history of “losing control.”

Castellana has a long history of criminal activity, including a 2018 arrest for stealing her ex-boyfriend’s truck. She was arrested earlier this year at a local Wawa.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont woman worries that we have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins.

Vlllages-News.com owes Jersey Girl an apology!

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes Villages-News.com owes the “Jersey Girl” an apology for publishing a Bad Parking photo from the Parking Patrol.

How can anyone support a disrespectful liar like Trump?

A Haciendas at Mission Hills resident cannot understand how veterans, Republicans, Villagers and MAGA members can support a documented liar like Donald Trump.

Villages Grown poised to cash in if voters approve Amendment 3

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages Grown is poised to cash in if Amendment 3 passes, legalizing marijuana.

Federal government too big and wasting too much money

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends our federal government has gotten too big and is wasting too much money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos