Bring manufacturing back home

To the Editor:

During his acceptance speech at the RNC Senator Vance said, “We’re going to stamp more and more products with that beautiful label: Made in America.” That hit home. While JD Vance was witnessing the impact of a steel mill struggling in his Ohio hometown, I was a Quality Manager in the middle of a factory closing in Iowa. Owned by a publicly traded corporation, our company’s CEO was focused solely on making his end-of-the-month numbers look good. We were handed a directive in which 30 percent of our purchased parts had to come from countries like China and India. After accomplishing his objective, he still closed our doors. To him, we were just hicks in a cornfield. Our jobs went to our sister company in Reynosa, Mexico where, adding insult to injury, we had to train our counterparts.

The catastrophic supply-chain disruptions during the COVID pandemic reminded all of us of the risks inherent with having our products manufactured overseas. If we care anything about our economic future manufacturing needs to be brought back and President Donald Trump is best equipped to make it happen. If Trump doesn’t know anything else it’s the art of the deal.

Ben Furleigh

Village of Charlotte