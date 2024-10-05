86.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 5, 2024
California sex offender registers address in Village of Marsh Bend

By Meta Minton
Scott Allan Harman
Scott Allan Harman

A California sex offender has registered a temporary address in the Village of Marsh Bend.

Scott Allan Harman, 61, on Tuesday registered an address at 5467 Samuel St. in the Samuel Villas near Magnolia Plaza, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The home is owned by a couple in their 80s with the same last name. Harman previously listed an address in Sumterville.

He was convicted in 1982 in Santa Clara County, Calif. of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

He has access to two vehicles, a tan 1985 Chevrolet with license plate Y006WC and a beige 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with license plate Y102UU.

