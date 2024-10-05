‘Happy Days’ actor to headline local Republican gala

An actor who rose to fame on the sitcom “Happy Days” will headline an upcoming local Republican gala.

Scott Baio, best known as Chachi on the hit comedy which aired from 1974 to 1984, will be the headliner at the Marion County Republican Executive Committee Sequins and Saddle Gala set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Circle Square Cultural Center in Ocala.

Baio, who also starred in the comedy “Charles in Charge,” has become a conservative activist and a vocal supporter of former President Trump.

Others to be featured at the event are Congressman Mike Waltz, Agricultural Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Pastor Lorenzo Swell, who spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Tickets (general admission $75) and information are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sequins-saddles-dinner-gala-tickets-1004957092717