MAGA parade will bring stupid together in The Villages

To the Editor:

So many stupid people in the same spot at the same time, I wish they would tell the rest of us how they justify supporting a convicted felon, a racist, a man who had to pay off two prostitutes, a rapist, a thief who stole top ,secret documents, a psycho liar, a man who tried to overthrow our democracy, a man who likes to grab women between the legs, who will drop us from NATO, who is a fan of Putin, and someone with severe mental problems. This is not someone i would want as our president so why do you?

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto