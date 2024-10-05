Robert O Connor

Robert O’Connor passed away on September 28th, 2024. Robert was born March 12th, 1935 to Lillion and Leo O’Connor in Rochester, New York.

Robert enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, when he was 18 years old and returned to Rochester in 1958. In 1980 Bob and his brother Richard took over Logan’s Party House in Rochester, which was quite a success. In 2007 they sold the business and moved to The Villages in Florida.

In 2017 Bob met Diane Wagoner, his true love, and they spent the last 8 years together. Diane wished there could be more time together.

Robert is survived by his wife Diane Wagoner, his brother Richard O’Connor, and his son, Robert O’Connor Jr. Robert was proceeded in death by his daughter the late Anne Torres and his brother, the late Leo O’Connor.