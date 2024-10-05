74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 5, 2024
type here...

Robert O’Connor

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Robert O Connor
Robert O Connor

Robert O’Connor passed away on September 28th, 2024. Robert was born March 12th, 1935 to Lillion and Leo O’Connor in Rochester, New York.

Robert enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, when he was 18 years old and returned to Rochester in 1958. In 1980 Bob and his brother Richard took over Logan’s Party House in Rochester, which was quite a success. In 2007 they sold the business and moved to The Villages in Florida.

In 2017 Bob met Diane Wagoner, his true love, and they spent the last 8 years together. Diane wished there could be more time together.

Robert is survived by his wife Diane Wagoner, his brother Richard O’Connor, and his son, Robert O’Connor Jr. Robert was proceeded in death by his daughter the late Anne Torres and his brother, the late Leo O’Connor.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont woman worries that we have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins.

Vlllages-News.com owes Jersey Girl an apology!

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes Villages-News.com owes the “Jersey Girl” an apology for publishing a Bad Parking photo from the Parking Patrol.

How can anyone support a disrespectful liar like Trump?

A Haciendas at Mission Hills resident cannot understand how veterans, Republicans, Villagers and MAGA members can support a documented liar like Donald Trump.

Villages Grown poised to cash in if voters approve Amendment 3

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages Grown is poised to cash in if Amendment 3 passes, legalizing marijuana.

Federal government too big and wasting too much money

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends our federal government has gotten too big and is wasting too much money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos