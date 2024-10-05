86.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Sumter and Lake voters will see judicial retention elections on their ballots

By Staff Report
Voters in Sumter and Lake counties will see nine judicial retention elections on their ballots: two are for Florida Supreme Court justices and nine are for appeals court judges.

These are not races.  The candidates appearing on the ballot have been serving on their courts since appointed by the governor.  Voters are being asked to decide whether they should remain on the court for another six years.  These are called “merit retention” elections.

If a majority of voters answer “No,” the candidate is not retained, and the governor will appoint a replacement.

The League of Women Voters’ online voter guide, Vote411.org, provides more information about merit retention race, in general, as well as background information about the candidates and a link to the Florida Courts website, where recent decisions can be found.

Evaluating Judicial Candidates, published by The National Association of Women Judges, provides more details about judicial retention races as well as tips for evaluating a judge.

Letters to the Editor

