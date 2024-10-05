83.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 5, 2024
The Tracy ready for its debut as concert venue in The Villages  

By Tony Violanti
The Tracy Performing Arts Center kicks off its status as the newest professional concert venue in The Villages with a dose of 1980s and ‘90s acts.

The Spin Doctors will open things up on Sunday, at 7 p.m. in the Tracy. It’s located on the Villages High School Campus at 2210 Dr. Randy McDaniel Way. For information go to
https://www.thevillages.com/entertainment/tracy-performing-arts-center/
The Spin Doctors are an alt-rock band – featuring lead singer Chris Barron. The group is best known for a couple of  1990 hits: “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.”

Both songs earned heavy rotation on MTV and paved the way for the best-selling album, “Pocket Full of Kryptonite.”

Billy Ocean had a string of hits in the 1980s. He plays the Tracy on Oct. 14. Ocean’s hit list includes “Caribbean Queen,” “Suddenly” and “When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going.”
Smash Mouth was another popular MTV band. The late Steve Harwell was lead singer on such songs as “All-Star,” “Then Morning Comes” and a cover of the Monkees’ “I’m A Believer,” written by Neil Diamond.
Zach Goode replaced Harwell on lead vocals a few years ago. Smash Mouth plays the Tracy on Nov. 13.

Other acts coming to the Tracy:
Plain White T’s, Oct. 9.
The Devon Allman Project, Oct. 12
Caroline Rhea, Oct. 19.

The 5th Dimension, Nov. 9.
An Evening with Tuba Skinny, Nov. 15.
“Magician” Lance Burton, Nov 16.
Floyd Nation, Nov. 21.

Classic Albums Live: Supertramp, Nov. 23

David Nail, Dec. 8.

David Lee Murphy, Dec. 22

Terry Fator, Dec. 27.

