Woman found dead from drug overdose at home in The Villages

A woman has been found dead of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death appears to be due to a drug overdose.

Neighbors reported seeing law enforcement activity Friday evening at a home on Richardson Road in the Village of Lynnhaven. The homeowner is said to be on a cruise and the woman had been staying at his home.

Relatives could not contact her, therefore a neighbor with a key entered the home and found the woman face down and deceased.