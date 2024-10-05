83.2 F
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Woman found dead from drug overdose at home in The Villages

By Staff Report
A woman has been found dead of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death appears to be due to a drug overdose.

Neighbors reported seeing law enforcement activity Friday evening at a home on Richardson Road in the Village of Lynnhaven. The homeowner is said to be on a cruise and the woman had been staying at his home.

Relatives could not contact her, therefore a neighbor with a key entered the home and found the woman face down and deceased.

