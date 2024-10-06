87-year-old Villager sentenced in attack on partner with dementia

An 87-year-old Villager has been sentenced in an attack on his partner with dementia at a postal station.

Sidney Soclof pleaded no contest this past month in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery on a person 65 years or older. In return for his plea, a charge of false imprisonment was dismissed. He was sentenced to time already served.

Sidney Soclof was arrested in May after allegedly attacking the woman at the postal station in the Village of Summerhill.

He had been in a relationship for more than a decade with the 82-year-old woman he was charged with attacking. They have resided together in both Oregon and Florida.

On the day of his arrest, a 911 caller alerted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to the attack at the postal station. A deputy arrived at the postal station and saw Soclof “swinging at something inside the vehicle.” The deputy ran over and put the Cleveland, Ohio native in handcuffs.

His longtime partner was covered in food, with lettuce and tomato on her clothes and mustard smeared all on the right side of her face. There was “sandwich food thrown all throughout the vehicle” and “food smear marks on the front passenger window.” The deputy concluded the woman had been banging on the window. The deputy found the woman had “cognitive mental issues” and later confirmed she suffers from dementia.

After the attack, she was placed in a memory care unit at The Willows in Oxford.