POA announces endorsement in Sumter County clerk race

The Property Owners Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for Sumter County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

The POA is endorsing longtime incumbent Gloria Hayward, a Democrat.

“Ms. Hayward has dedicated her life to public service, starting in the Sumter County Clerk’s office 55 years ago. She was first elected as Clerk of the Court in 1996. During her tenure, Ms. Hayward has effectively managed the County Court Division, which was added to the duties of Clerk 21 years ago. In 1997 she began the Teen Court program, which allows first-time offenders to avoid a criminal record by completing a series of steps. It has become one of Florida’s most successful juvenile-court programs,” the POA said in its endorsement.

The POA also pointed out that Hayward has played a key role in developing procedures for the Offender-Based Tracking System (OBTS), tracking criminal cases from arrest to disposition. She also secured grants to modernize technology, including essential software and hardware upgrades.

The POA suggests that Hayward’s Republican opponent, Erin Munz, should receive the voters’ future consideration.

“Munz also has impressive credentials and deserves consideration when Ms. Hayward retires. Ms. Munz filed in the primary to protect the integrity of the Clerk’s office. It was not her intention to compete for the office in this election, and the POA encourages voters to wait until the next election cycle to make a change,” the POA wrote in its announcement.

The POA added, that, “The office of Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is in good hands with Ms. Hayward’s leadership and experience.”