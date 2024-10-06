73.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Simple question about upcoming election

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

As you prepare to cast your ballot in the upcoming presidential election consider the question:
Do I want to continue to live in a functioning democracy or under a fascist dictatorship?

Elizabeth Edelstein
Village of Hadley

 

Photos