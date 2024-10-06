Simple question about upcoming election

To the Editor:
As you prepare to cast your ballot in the upcoming presidential election consider the question:
Do I want to continue to live in a functioning democracy or under a fascist dictatorship?
Elizabeth Edelstein
Village of Hadley
