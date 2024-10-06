71 F
White ibis perched in tree in The Villages

By Staff Report
This white ibis was content having some alone time in a tree while the others clustered together on the ground. Thanks to Konni Yingst for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

