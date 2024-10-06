Who are you calling stupid?

To the Editor:

Warren Kiefer’s Letter to the Editor calling MAGA, which includes me, stupid is the mentality of people like him.

He hasn’t addressed the real issues like the economy, three wars, illegals and fentanyl killing our legal citizens, gangs murdering and raping our children and selling them into slavery, or maybe Walz letting his cities burn and have his wife say she liked the smell of burning rubber. Comments like his are short sided, and if not comical, would be sad. Comments like his show bias in not respecting others’ political views.

Maybe look in the mirror and ask how Kamala got here? Willie Brown? You talk about Trump’s relationships, wasn’t your candidate having an affair with a man when his wife was pregnant? Ask if it’s OK to want to give sex changes to felons in jail? Open the borders? Allow criminals out with liberal bond reform? I can go on and on but I doubt he would even debate these issues. It’s hate towards a person not personally known just by listening to the mainstream media. But thank you for showing us the difference I’ve seen is that “usMAGA ” supporters are respectful of others’ political convictions. All I can say is God help this country.

Dean Russamano

Village of LaBelle