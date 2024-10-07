72.8 F
Monday, October 7, 2024
Don’t forget pets when it comes to hurricane planning

By Villages-News Editorial
If you plan to hunker down at home during Hurricane Milton, make sure you have plenty of food (and treats) for your pet. When you plan for water consumption, make sure to include your pet.

If you choose to go to a shelter or evacuate, bear in mind that animals react differently under stress. Outside your home and in the car, keep dogs securely leashed. Transport cats in carriers. Make sure you pack a carrier and leash, ID tags, proof of ownership, medications and pet first aid supplies, medical and vaccination records and your veterinarian’s phone number and address.

Do not leave animals unattended anywhere they can run off. The most trustworthy pets may panic, hide, try to escape, or even bite or scratch. When you return home, give your pets time to settle back into their routines. Consult your veterinarian if any behavior problems persist.

Photos