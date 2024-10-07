Farmers market in Lady Lake canceled due to approaching hurricane

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, has been canceled due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Milton.
Has your event or activity been canceled? Share the news at news@villages-news.com
The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, has been canceled due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Milton.
Has your event or activity been canceled? Share the news at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.