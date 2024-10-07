72.8 F
The Villages
Monday, October 7, 2024
Farmers market in Lady Lake canceled due to approaching hurricane

By Staff Report
The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, has been canceled due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Milton.

Has your event or activity been canceled? Share the news at news@villages-news.com

Photos