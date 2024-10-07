72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 7, 2024
type here...

Give Jersey Girl a break!

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I agree Jersey Girl used “two” spots, but it doesn’t look like it was really busy there. And since the postal stations aren’t exactly crowded, what’s the big deal? You’re there a couple minutes.

Dennis Veith
Village of Hadley

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who do we want leading us?

A resident of Pennbrooke Fairways contends that the presidential election boils down to a simple question.

You cut down our trees and now you hoard all the toilet paper!

A local resident has something to say about Villagers who have been buying up toilet paper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Nurse offers her view on hospital’s budgeting process

A nurse offers her view on the budgeting process at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Simple question about upcoming election

A Village of Hadley resident poses an important question about the upcoming presidential election. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Who are you calling stupid?

A Village of LaBelle resident, who is a MAGA supporter, answers a previous letter writer who called him “stupid.”

Photos