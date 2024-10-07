Give Jersey Girl a break!

To the Editor:
I agree Jersey Girl used “two” spots, but it doesn’t look like it was really busy there. And since the postal stations aren’t exactly crowded, what’s the big deal? You’re there a couple minutes.
Dennis Veith
Village of Hadley
To the Editor:
I agree Jersey Girl used “two” spots, but it doesn’t look like it was really busy there. And since the postal stations aren’t exactly crowded, what’s the big deal? You’re there a couple minutes.
Dennis Veith
Village of Hadley
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.