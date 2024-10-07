72.8 F
The Villages
Monday, October 7, 2024
Handicapped driver in white van returns to surprising parking situation

By Staff Report
A Villager driving a white van returned to a surprising parking situation at Lake Sumter Landing.

The driver of this white van, who has a handicapped placard, was surprised when he returned to his vehicle to see another driver had doubled up with him.

The man, who has the proper handicapped placard, returned to his van, parked in a handicapped spot, only to find a convertible Volkswagen parked in closely next to his van. The VW also had a handicapped plate, but the parking was a little too close for comfort.

“Thankfully he doesn’t have a wheelchair or he would have had a problem,” said the wife of the man driving the van.

Photos