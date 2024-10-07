74.7 F
The Villages
Monday, October 7, 2024
Sumter County and Wildwood declaring states of emergency

By Staff Report
The Sumter County Commission met in a special session Monday evening to declare a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Milton.

Wildwood’s city commissioners were scheduled to convene a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to issue a local declaration of emergency in advance of Hurricane Milton.

The Sumter County and Wildwood declarations follow an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis declaring a state of emergency in 51 Florida counties, including Sumter.

Sumter County serves as the lead for local emergency management programs and services, per executed interlocal agreements. It operates the Sumter County Emergency Operations Center, sandbag facilities, and emergency shelters.

“We are clearing stormwater inlets, securing public facilities, fueling emergency equipment and vehicles, testing our backup generators, and placing pumps in areas of the city that may be vulnerable to flooding,” said Jason McHugh, Wildwood’s city manager. “History has shown us to expect the unexpected with weather events, and we are taking steps to prepare in every way we can.”

For more information about Sumter County’s emergency management services, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/718/Emergency-Management or call (352) 689-4400.

